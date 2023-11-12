DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alex Hitchcock, Ant Law: Same Moon

The Lower Third
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Playing The Lower Third as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival 2023.

Same Moon: Alex Hitchcock and Ant Law

Chameleonic drummer Myele Manzanza whose eclectic style is rooted in jazz and African rhythm joins Same Moon in The Same World alongside the Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.