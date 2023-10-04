DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lewis Kelly live in Shoreditch

Strongroom Bar
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gotobeat is excited to present Lewis Kelly with guests at Strongroom Bar on Wednesday, October 4th.

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy. Physical government photo ID required, we do not accept photos or copies of ID’s.

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Lewis Kelly

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

