Trapper Keaper, Aurora Nealand & Tim Berne - Lines of Electrical Wire

Jazz with Tim Berne, Hank Roberts, Aurora Nealand

The Local
Sun, 5 Nov, 4:00 pm
About

Doors: 3pm, wine and beer available
Event start: 4pm

This new trio takes the listener on the sonically adventurous journey through their new recording Oceans And. Tim Berne’s work is characterized by tireless dedication and creativity. His newly formed...

Presented by Hudson Valley Live.

Lineup

Tim Berne

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

