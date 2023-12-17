DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Holiday in LA

Don Quixote
Sun, 17 Dec, 3:00 pm
December 17th, 2023….Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling returns after a near 8 month long absence with a bang! Do NOT miss out on one of Pandemonium: Pro’s biggest shows of ALL TIME and seeing some of your favorite Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling stars

Including:

AAA...

All ages
Presented by Don Quixote.

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

