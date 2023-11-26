DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The New Roses

Downstairs at the Dome
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The THE NEW ROSES story began in 2013 in the tranquil setting of Rheingau, Germany.

With the title track of their debut album Without A Trace, Timmy Rough and his band colleagues landed on the compilation of the US cult biker TV series "Sons Of Anarchy" a...

Proudly presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

The New Roses

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

