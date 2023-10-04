Top track

Empire State Music & Arts Festival - Stage 2

Brooklyn Brewery
Wed, 4 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
About

Come and join us at the world-famous Brooklyn Brewery, in Williamsburg Brooklyn, for a night of amazing food, Great drinks, and the best rising musicians in the world, all under one roof!

https://www.empirestatemusicandartsfest.com/faqs-1

This is a 21+ e

Presented by Empire State Music & Arts.

Lineup

2
Wass, sectiontoo, Lala and 2 more

Venue

Brooklyn Brewery

79 North 11th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

