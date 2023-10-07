Top track

La Felix & Wass - If Perfect Was Real

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Empire State Music & Arts Festival - Stage 5

Pirate Studios Gowanus
Sat, 7 Oct, 1:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Felix & Wass - If Perfect Was Real
Got a code?

About

The Sixth Night of the Empire State Music & Arts Festival

https://www.empirestatemusicandartsfest.com/faqs-1

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Empire State Music & Arts.

Lineup

7
Amaya santos, THISMINORITY, Veinumb and 7 more

Venue

Pirate Studios Gowanus

156 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.