Harrison BDP - Almond

Kolter B2B Harrison BDP [all night long]

Night Tales
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:00 pm
A London exclusive! PIV-records hotshot Kolter (fka DJOKO) teams up with Night Tales favourite Harrison BDP. There's nothing more to say. Buy tickets early or you will miss out.

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB Read more

Harrison BDP

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

