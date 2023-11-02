DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Greek-born with Egyptian roots, electric jazz harpist and composer Maria-Christina Harper combines her traditional music roots with free jazz creating an irresistible, compelling sound cosmos.
Maria-Christina collaborates with two outstanding, highly accl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.