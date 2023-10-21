Top track

Girl Ray, Emotional World

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, October 21st 2023
Girl Ray + Emotional World
9:30pm - $16 ADV / $18 DOS - All Ages

GIRL RAY
London, UK
https://girlray.bandcamp.com/album/prestige

Girl Ray have never been afraid of switching it up. In the space of just three albums the Read more

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Girl Ray

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

