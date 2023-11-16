Top track

Sammy Rae & The Friends - Kick It to Me

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Eventim Apollo
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £27.30

About

Price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

14s and under with an adult, no under 3s

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Venue

Eventim Apollo

45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH
Doors open7:00 pm
5000 capacity
Accessibility information

