Top track

Rollin' (feat. Burna Boy)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MIST

O2 Ritz
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£26.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rollin' (feat. Burna Boy)
Got a code?

About

This price includes a £1.60 venue restoration levy.

This is an 8+ event. Under 14’s to be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

MIST

Venue

O2 Ritz

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.