Ministry of Pride: Affair

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Fat Tony and Ministry of Sound presents Ministry of Pride: Love Affair!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Ministry Of Sound.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
Fat Tony (DJ), FKA.M4A, Gina Breeze and 3 more

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

