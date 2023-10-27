DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

REUBEN JAMES - JazzMi 2023

BIKO
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BIKO presenta:

REUBEN JAMES - JazzMi 2023

Le virtuose tecniche jazz e la voce piena di sentimento ed evocativa del cantante, cantautore e pianista britannico Reuben James lo hanno portato ad essere ampiamente considerato come uno degli artisti più ent Read more

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.
Lineup

Reuben James

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

