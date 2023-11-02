DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slappy Av + yyy891 + Aless Motta

Moby Dick
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ultras Del Amor es un trabajo de Slappy Av en colaboración con el artista zaragozano ElGato500Euros, el álbum indaga en todo tipo de sonidos desde el Jersey Club al Indie, pasando por el reaggeton y el hyperpop.

Abrirán el concierto como local Aless Motta Read more

Organizado por Adiós Corazón.

Lineup

Aless Motta, yyy891, Slappy AV

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

