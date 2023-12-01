Top track

The Underground Way

TS7 : London

XOYO
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £13

About

“I honestly can't wait to play XOYO this December. Every time I've been, the vibe in there is just next level, so to be able to bring a specially curated line up down is something I'm very much looking forward to! I've got loads of new music in the bag, it Read more

Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

1
TS7, Ghoulish, Bushbaby and 1 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

