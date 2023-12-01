DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“I honestly can't wait to play XOYO this December. Every time I've been, the vibe in there is just next level, so to be able to bring a specially curated line up down is something I'm very much looking forward to! I've got loads of new music in the bag, it
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.