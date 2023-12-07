Top track

Pianos Become The Teeth - Repine

Pianos Become The Teeth, City of Caterpillar, Stay Inside

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:30 pm
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pianos Become the Teeth and City of Caterpillar team up for a night of emotional post-hardcore madness, joined by essential up-and-comer post-hardcore outfit Stay Inside

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

City of Caterpillar, Pianos Become The Teeth, Stay Inside

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

