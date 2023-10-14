Top track

Meduza

Studio 338
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £30.25

Event information

Double platinum certified trio Meduza are back in the capital this October, taking on the mighty Studio 338 for their biggest London show yet.

After an incredible live show at HERE last year, the Italian hitmakers are back on UK soil, fresh off the launch Read more

Presented by LWE & COGO.

Lineup

MEDUZA

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open9:00 pm

