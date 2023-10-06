Top track

Tell The Papers

CIVIC w/ Teen Mortgage and Rabid City

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$22.66

About

CIVIC

with

Teen Mortgage and Rabid City

All Ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Teen Mortgage, Civic

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

