Back To Stress Tour 2023

Nr. z. P.
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBielefeld
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Das ist Punk 2023!! Das ist wütend, wild und niemand vermisst den vierten Akkord. Musikalische Querverweise in die 90er und klare Statements zu Themen, die am Herzen liegen. Feminismus, Ungleichheit, Homophobie, Rassismus, Fremden- feindlichkeit oder ökolo Read more

Präsentiert von Wohlsein GmbH x dq agency.
Lineup

24/7 Diva Heaven

Venue

Nr. z. P.

Große-Kurfürsten-Straße 81, 33615 Bielefeld, Allemagne
Doors open7:00 pm

