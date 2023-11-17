DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE OUTCASTS

The Underworld
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In early 1977, a band of brothers became just that: a band. Sick of not being allowed into clubs – and getting barred from five in one week – because of the way they looked, three brothers and a few friends became a clique known as The Outcasts. Within mon Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Frank From Blue Velvet, The Outcasts

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

