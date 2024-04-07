Top track

Sad Blue Eyes

Jeffrey Martin, Lily Talmers

The Sultan Room
Sun, 7 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On a small corner lot in southeast Portland, Oregon, Jeffrey Martin holed up through the winter recording his quietly potent new album Thank God We Left The Garden. Long nights bled into mornings in the tiny shack he built in the backyard, eight feet by te...

This is a 21+ event
The Sultan Room Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

