DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$10 Local Love, $14 Adv, $17 Dos + Fees | 21+
Get ready to wrap up the year in style as Modern Nun presents the Rock n Roll Rodeo folk festival, taking center stage at Sleeping Village on Saturday, December 2nd! Brace yourself for an exhilarating evening...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.