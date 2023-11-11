Top track

The Menzingers - I Don't Wanna Be an Asshole Anymore

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Menzingers

Knockdown Center
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$44.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Menzingers - I Don't Wanna Be an Asshole Anymore
Got a code?

About

The Menzingers headline Knockdown Center with special guests Microwave, Cloud Nothings and Rodeo Boys.

18+

Knockdown Center

Lineup

1
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings and 1 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.