Japanese Television - Tick Tock

Japanese Television + Mirna Ray

MOTH Club
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A full throttle blend of psych, surf, sci-fi, garage rock.

“On a different orbit from everything else’’ - Steve Lamacq

"Absolutely brilliant" - Marc Riley

“Lives up to its cosmic-beachy billing” - NME

"An off-piste dream.. a wild phenomenon" - Clash

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Japanese Television, Mirna Ray

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

