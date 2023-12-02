Top track

Diplo & WhoMadeWho - Make You Happy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Higher Ground Los Angeles ft. Diplo, Hugel + more

La Plaza De Cultura Y Artes
Sat, 2 Dec, 5:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$67.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Diplo & WhoMadeWho - Make You Happy
Got a code?

About

For table reservations please contact: reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Framework

Lineup

1
Diplo, HUGEL, Elkka and 1 more

Venue

La Plaza De Cultura Y Artes

501 N Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.