Top track

Pete & Bas - Gangster Sh**

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pete & Bas Smash Your Back Doors In March Tour

SWG3 TV Studio
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pete & Bas - Gangster Sh**
Got a code?

About

South East London's finest grime duo Pete & Bas are back with new music and heading on their Smash Your Back Doors In live tour this March at New Century Manchester (20th), SWG3 Glasgow (21st), London's Troxy (27th) and Marble Factory Bristol (28th). Their...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Pete & Bas

Venue

SWG3 TV Studio

100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.