Girl Ray w/ Jennifer Hall, Sydcram

Sleeping Village
Mon, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$15 Adv, $18 Dos + Fees | 21+

Girl Ray have never been afraid of switching it up. In the space of just three albums they’ve gone from janglepop darlings to being one of the most exhilarating and original pop bands around. Making their timely return with a Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

