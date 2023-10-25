Top track

Romain Virgo - Love Doctor

Romain Virgo UK Tour

Lost Horizon
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Romain Virgo will be returning to the UK for a full tour in October 2023. Following his recent performance at Sumfest and release of his new single 'Driver', the reggae lyrical star returns to the UK with his sonic style of live reggae and lovers rock, com Read more

Presented by Punch Records.

Venue

Lost Horizon

1-3 Elton St, St Jude's, Bristol BS2 9EH, BS2 9EH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

