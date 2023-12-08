Top track

The Altered Hours - Thistle

The Altered Hours + Tape Runs Out + Borrowed Atlas

Crofters Rights
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Altered Hours are a rock group based in Cork City, Ireland. Their music explores vast psychedelic spaces, immediate post-punk tones, repetitive rhythms and propelling structures. The lyrics bind this wall of noise together, comfortably connecting the e...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Borrowed Atlas, Tape Runs Out, THE ALTERED HOURS

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

