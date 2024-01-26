DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paraorchestra: Drone Refractions

Royal Festival Hall, Clore Ballroom
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Charles Hazlewood leads a captivating, immersive exploration of drone music through the works of minimalist greats Pauline Oliveros and John Cage.

Conductor Charles Hazlewood and Paraorchestra’s ensemble of disabled and non-disabled musicians invite you t...

For ages 7+
Presented by Southbank Centre.
Lineup

Paraorchestra

Venue

Royal Festival Hall, Clore Ballroom

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

