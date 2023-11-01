Top track

Stephen Steinbrink - Brand New Manic Brain Holder

Stephen Steinbrink

The Broadway (Brooklyn)
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
$22.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baby's Presents: Stephen Steinbrink

with Lexie

+ Doors @ 7PM

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Baby's Presents

Lineup

Stephen Steinbrink, Lexie, Cole Pulice

Venue

The Broadway (Brooklyn)

1272 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

