F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu Screening & Live Score

ROZZ-TOX
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
FilmRock Island
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This year marks the 101st anniversary of F.W. Murnau's classic film, Nosferatu. In commemoration of the 100th anniversary last year, Nashville’s nonprofit film center the Belcourt Theatre commissioned an original score from Nashville-based electronic/*** Read more

Presented by OUTLETProgramme.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Eve Maret, Belly Full of Stars, Dream Chambers

Venue

ROZZ-TOX

2108 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

