Top track

AIROD - Adrenaline

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WORK Presents: Airod, Randomer, Etari, & Clawz

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

AIROD - Adrenaline
Got a code?

About

On Saturday, November 11th, WORK Presents: Airod, Randomer, Etari, and Clawz!

Small clutch bags or wallets that do not exceed 6.5" x 5.5", with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the venue along with a clear bag options (clear tote or stora Read more

Presented by The Forward Vision LLC dba 6am Group.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Airod, Randomer, Clawz and 1 more

Venue

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, California 90036, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.