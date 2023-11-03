DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plague Vendor plus special guests Lost Cat + Frnch Cnt + DJ Mark Turtle

Alex's Bar
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
$21.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Plague Vendor make their return to Alex's Bar.

Special guests Lost Cat, Frnch Cnt, and DJ Mark Turtle.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Plague Vendor

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

