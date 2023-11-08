Top track

Russell Joslin - This Is My Home

Russell Joslin: 'O Veisalgia' (Launch Party)

The Waiting Room
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RUSSELL JOSLIN & HIGH BLACK WATER (Full band)

With a guitar style reminiscent of a grunge-soaked John Fahey moonlighting with The 13th Floor Elevators, plus vocal aims to mix the gravitas of David Eugene Edwards with the passionate abandon of Hamilton Lei Read more

Presented by Folklore (Label).

Lineup

Mock Deer, Russell Joslin

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

