Acid Klaus, Maria Uzor - Party Sized Away Day

Acid Klaus

Headrow House
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Acid Klaus, Maria Uzor - Party Sized Away Day
About

Acid Klaus

plus special guests

Adult DVD

Line Up Subject To Change.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Hang Linton, Adult DVD, Acid Klaus

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

