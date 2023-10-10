Top track

Alex Lahey

Alex Lahey

The Hope & Ruin
Tue, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.40

On My Way
Event information

Alex Lahey live at The Hope & Ruin

This is an 18+ event

Presented by JOY..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Alex Lahey

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

