You, I Am A Child

When Hannah goes on the strangest, most fulfilling first date ever, she is just starting to look forward to the rest of her life. Having been spurned so many times by dating apps it feels like the universe might be doing her a favour. But after becoming convinced something has happened to her dream man, Hannah rushes to the police, only to meet a wall of indifference. As the uncaring police ignore her pleas for help, Oliver’s friends and family come forward to reveal the tortured man behind his carefully constructed mask. News that uncovers Hannah’s own struggles with reality.