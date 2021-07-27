Yoga at Belgrave Music Hall

We have introduced a number of measures to ensure the safety of you and our team, please take a moment to read them below:

To ensure social distancing is maintained, class sizes have been reduced and spaces must be booked in advance. A small fee will be charged for tickets to help us cover the cost of staffing, instructor fee and to ensure that the space is clean and safe to use. Head over to dice.fm to secure your spot.

As always, mats will be sanitised in-between classes, however we do advise you to bring your own if possible.

Belgrave Music Hall is operating a one-way system in and out of the venue, please follow the signage when entering and exiting the building to ensure this system is maintained.

Sanitizer stations can be found throughout the building, we encourage all customers to use these at regular intervals.

Should you wish to wear a facemask, you will need to bring this with you as we do not have any available on site.

To avoid using the venue's toilet facilities for changing, we strongly advise you to arrive and leave in your gym clothes.

Please ensure you complete track and trace details before your arrival at www.belgravemusichall.com/track-trace.

Please DO NOT attend the class if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

For further information on the venue's safety measures, please visit www.belgravemusichall.com/safety-guidance/.

Please note Classes are not suitable for pregnant or post-natal people.