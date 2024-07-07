The Worldwide Festival 2024 will take place in the city of Sète, south of France, from Monday July 1st to Sunday July 7th. Day events will take place on the city beach and night shows will occur in the fantastic Théâtre de la Mer (except for Monday 1st and Tuesday 2nd). All line-up will be announced the following months on www.worldwidefestival.com You’ll be able to get you wristband for the festival after showing your app ticket and an ID. Wristbands are attributed individually and cannot be replaced. WF SETE 2024 Full Pass gives you access to all Worldwide festival’s shows.

Le Worldwide Festival Sète 2024 se déroulera du lundi 1er juillet au dimanche 7 juillet 2024. Il se tiendra à Sète au Théâtre de la Mer en soirée et sur la plage en journée (pas de Théâtre de la Mer le lundi 1er et le mardi 2 juillet). La programmation sera dévoilée dans les mois à venir sur www.worldwidefestival.com Un bracelet vous sera remis sur présentation de votre billet et d'une pièce d'identité. Les bracelets sont personnels et ne seront pas remplacés.