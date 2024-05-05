World Island

Upcoming events

World Island x Natural Selection Presents: BambiiSun, 5 May
Headrow HouseLeeds
£11
World Island presents: Children Of Zeus, Facesoul, Natanya, Nate Brazier, Eve Buckley and more....Sat, 18 May
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
£22
World Island presents: Laura Misch, Yunè Pinku, Tara Lily, Thirdspace, BOSSdaddySun, 26 May
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
£16.50
Bianca Oblivion + HalfqueenFri, 31 May
Headrow HouseLeeds
£11
Gondwana Weekender Part 1: Matthew Halsall (live)Fri, 23 Aug
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
£22