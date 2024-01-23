Patrick McGoohan, the world's highest-paid actor, having already turned down James Bond, walks out of his hit series Danger Man for a new project that seems to encapsulate all the paranoia, intrigue and psychedelic insanity of the swinging sixties. Backing him is Lew Grade, Britain's leading impresario, head of a legendary entertainment dynasty. Together they make The Prisoner, a cult TV masterpiece - the most written-about TV series of all time. But, through all the tensions, strains, triumphs and controversies, there's one question that remains: "Who is No. 1?"