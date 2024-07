Years ago, Nemesis was thrown onto the street in only her Honey Birdette three piece and Pleasers. Rumour has it she glassed a customer in VIP; no one knew why. Her manager didn’t have time to think, he only saw red and knew troublemakers can never be tolerated. Today, Nemesis is back at Olympus Gentleman’s club to settle an old score. New girl Candy is in awe. Some girls are still wary, and as Nemesis’ past comes back to haunt her, an even bigger threat to the girls arrives to take advantage.