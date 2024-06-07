Vox Marmoris 24

Vox Marmoris originates from the idea of a collective of Carrara-born and raised artists living abroad, moved by the aim of creating immersive experiences capable of changing the perception of the environment through multimedia arts.

The annual event celebrating the intersection of art, music, and technology announces its seventh edition and turns this year into a two-day festival spread out and dislocated, taking place in Carrara from July 26th to 27th, 2024. From the marble quarries to the heart of Carrara's historic center, Vox Marmoris will offer the public a unique and engaging experience featuring live performances, DJ sets, visual mapping, laser shows, conferences, talks and AV installations.

Vox Marmoris nasce dall’idea di un collettivo di artisti carrarini residenti all'estero mossi dall’obiettivo di creare esperienze immersive capaci di cambiare la percezione dell’ambiente attraverso l’arte multimediale.

L'evento annuale che celebra l'intersezione tra arte, musica e tecnologia, annuncia la sua settima edizione e si trasforma quest’anno in un festival di due giorni diffuso e dislocato, che si svolgerà a Carrara dal 26 al 27 luglio 2024. Dalle cave di marmo fino al cuore del centro storico di Carrara, Vox Marmoris offrirà al pubblico un’esperienza unica e coinvolgente tra live, DJ set, visual mapping, show laser, conferenze, incontri ed installazioni audio-video.