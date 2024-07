A comedy of terrors spiced up with physical theatre will stretch your imagination to the limit and leave the inside of your stomach tingling (but not with hunger). Impossible choices in love, food and politics that might surprise even you as an old/young woman and a drunk philosopher call for the monstrous Viy on a very special night. Why? What for? And what happens next?

Viy is a classic Gothic masterpiece by Nickoliy Gogol, translated and modernised by Elizabeth Kostritz.