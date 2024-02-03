Browse events
Valentine's Day in NYC
Upcoming events
Vitus Valentine's Market
Sat, 3 Feb
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Free
Lovers, Samples n’ Friends
Sat, 10 Feb
The Sultan Room
New York
$25.14
Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Day Spectacular!
Wed, 14 Feb
Le Poisson Rouge
New York
From $32.96
Valentine's Jazz
Wed, 14 Feb
Cafe Erzulie
New York
Free
Heartbreaker's Ball - Mija, The Muses, Joopiter + Ultra Violet
Wed, 14 Feb
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
From $23.29
AUDG’s Heartbreak Bash
Fri, 16 Feb
C'mon Everybody
New York
$12.36
Toribio, Love Injection, Musclecars - Together Again
Sat, 17 Feb
H0l0
New York
From $24.72
Dope Jams Valentine's Ball / Pender Street Steppers / Zotos
Sat, 17 Feb
Public Records
New York
From $20.60