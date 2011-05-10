U.S. Music Festivals

Upcoming events

Minnesota Tango Music Festival // Showcase Concert10 May - 11 May
The Parkway TheaterMinneapolis
$32.30
All Day I Dream of Love in Los AngelesSat, 11 May
Pershing SquareLos Angeles
$62.32
Fisherman's Village Music Festival16 May - 18 May
Kings Hall at APEX Art and Culture CenterEverett
From $24.72
DOMICILE224 17 May - 19 May
Domicile MiamiMiami
From $36.37
Boiler Room: MiamiFri, 17 May
Location TBA, MiamiMiami
From $45
All Day I Dream of San Francisco Cloud 9Sat, 8 Jun
Golden Gate ParkSan Francisco
From $56.65
The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash - Three Day Pass14 Jun - 16 Jun
SeatGeek StadiumChicago
From $385
Elsewhere Pride w/ J. Worra, ESSEL, Cherry Tooth, UNIIQU3, Alice The Club: Alice Longyu Gao (DJ Set), D-Vi, V10101A, Océane B2B yesterdayneverhappened, SHE.THEY.DJSat, 29 Jun
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
$33.99
PLANET PRIDE 2024Sat, 29 Jun
Avant GardnerNew York
From $174.99
Boiler Room: New York | SaturdaySat, 13 Jul
Avant GardnerNew York
From $70
Boiler Room: New York | SundaySun, 14 Jul
Avant GardnerNew York
From $70
The Rumble 2024 Two Day Pass19 Jul - 20 Jul
Cobra LoungeChicago
$115.36
NICE, a fest :) 4-Day Pass25 Jul - 28 Jul
Davis SquareSomerville
$115
Newport Folk Three Day Pass (Fri, Sat & Sun)26 Jul - 28 Jul
Fort Adams State ParkNewport
$288.40
NICE, a fest :) 3-Day Pass26 Jul - 28 Jul
Davis SquareSomerville
$95
NEWPORT JAZZ THREE DAY GENERAL ADMISSION PASS2 Aug - 4 Aug
Fort Adams State ParkNewport
$312.09
Making Time ∞ at Fort Mifflin 20 Sept - 22 Sept
Fort Mifflin Philadelphia
$244.16
Boiler Room: LASat, 21 Sept
LA, TBAHollywood
$79.99
III POINTS 202418 Oct - 20 Oct
Mana WynwoodMiami
From $235
The New Colossus Festival 2025 - Badges4 Mar - 9 Mar 2025
Arlene’s Grocery, Berlin, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait, Mercury Lounge, Pianos, Rockwood Music Hall New York
From $175.10