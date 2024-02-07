Browse events
Upcoming gigs in London
Upcoming events
Jasmine Jethwa
Fri, 3 May
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
London
£20.60
Frank Turner: World Record Attempt @ The Underworld
Sun, 5 May
The Underworld
London
From £24
Humble the Great
Wed, 29 May
The Lower Third
London
£16.07
The Lovely Eggs
Thu, 30 May
EartH
London
From £23
Cherry Glazerr
Wed, 5 Jun
Village Underground
London
From £22.90
Orlando Weeks Live
Fri, 7 Jun
Copeland Gallery
London
£27
Deap Vally
Sat, 8 Jun
EartH
London
From £23.46
Swim Deep
Thu, 13 Jun
Village Underground
London
From £22.34
James Vincent McMorrow
Sat, 15 Jun
Barbican Hall
London
From £28.95
Kara Jackson
Wed, 19 Jun
EartH
London
From £18.98
SAM MORTON
Thu, 20 Jun
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
London
£21.94
George Clanton
Wed, 7 Aug
Village Underground
London
From £22.90
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Fri, 23 Aug
New Century
Manchester
From £35.13
Zach Templar
Fri, 20 Sept
Village Underground
London
From £17.85
MONO - 25th Anniversary Orchestral Tour
Sat, 26 Oct
Hackney Church
London
£33.45
Elles Bailey
Sat, 2 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
From £30.04
Lo Moon
Thu, 7 Nov
Scala
London
£17
The Slow Readers Club
Sat, 30 Nov
Village Underground
London
From £29.07