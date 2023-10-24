Trumpet Kings

The Piano Bar Soho jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho. Celebrate the return of live music with some intimate jazz and a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including their award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live's-own Kings of Bebop is led by master trumpeter Andy Davies. Davies, hailing from South Wales, regularly graces Soho with his immense talent. His enthralling and iconic performances burst with personality, joy, and excitement. Davies is as engaging as a host as he is as a musician, welcoming and engaging audiences with his contagious playfulness. Composing his own contemporary bebop album, The Rise of the Spidermonkey, Davies manifested his charisma into his original songs. Joined by a band of other London jazz royals, expect to hear both originals and jazz standards of the kings of bebop of the past and present.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue

This is an 18+ event